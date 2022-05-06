SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Congressman who is carrying on the late South Dakota Senator George McGovern’s mission to end hunger in the United State is one step closer to that goal.

President Biden announced this week that the White House will hold a Conference on Food, Nutrition, Hunger and Health in September.

The last such conference was spearheaded by George McGovern 50 years ago and led to the formation of programs like SNAP, WIC and the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program.

Massachusetts Democratic Representative, Jim McGovern is not related to George but served as an intern for him while in college.

Photo Courtesy Jim McGovern

Photo Courtesy Jim McGovern



He says the upcoming White House conference on hunger will bring together government agencies, the private sector, and non-profit and faith-based groups to help come up with solutions to end the hunger that an estimated 42 million Americans now face.

McGovern says he’s “picking up the torch” lit by his mentor.

“I have a poster of him behind me here. I am honoring George McGovern. George McGovern did so much on this issue, not only domestically, but globally. And he worked with Bob Dole, who recently passed away–but he was also a champion on this. This was an issue where democrats and republicans, liberals and conservatives came together and made a difference, especially in the 1970s,” Massachusetts Democratic Representative Rep. Jim McGovern said.

McGovern believes that ending hunger in the United States should not be a partisan issue and that access to nutritious food is a fundamental human right.