Scott’s 26 propels White River into boys class B state tournament

News
Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Services

Dylan Scott had 26 to lead the Tigers to a boys class B state tournament birth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 