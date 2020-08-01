Saturday marks first day of 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today brings the first day of the 81st Annual Sioux Empire Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

There are hand sanitizer stations set up around the grounds for people to use. As for masks, they are not mandatory to get into the fair, but they are encouraged. Some people are wearing masks, but the majority of attendees aren’t wearing face coverings.

“We run it for a friend of ours out of Nebraska, so we do it every summer here and we’re just wondering what it’s going to be like, really, it’s been a slow day,” vendor Jennifer Ernste said.

