Sanford Health accepting mask donations

Sanford Health says they are now accepting homemade cloth face masks, in addition to N95 masks.

Sanford says they’re following a recent change in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Acceptable cloth face masks must be made from: quilting cotton, t-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill. The CDC has a step by step guide on how to make a face covering.

In Sioux Falls, donations can be made by contacting Nona Bixler. You can call at 605-333-5273 or email her at Nona.Bixler@SanfordHealth.org.

Sanford says the alternative face masks will be made available to Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees who do not perform direct care to patients and residents.

