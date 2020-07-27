S.D., MT. Congressmen call for IHS pedophile doctor’s government pension to be revoked

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s and Montana’s U.S. Representatives are calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to revoke to $100,000 a year pension being received by a pedophile doctor who worked on Native American reservations in both states.



KELOLAND News brought you the story of Dr. Stanley Weber in February in our investigation, “Prescription for a Pedophile.”

Weber is serving five consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing Native American boys in South Dakota. That’s on top of the 18-year sentence he got in Montana for the same crime.

Weber worked on Pine Ridge for more than two decades.



U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, have written a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Human Services and the Surgeon General saying that the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps has not held Weber fully responsible for his actions and asking that his six-figure a year pension be denied.



In that letter, the congressmen state that more than a year ago, the PHSCC said it would convene a board of inquiry to review whether to strip Weber of his pension.

A spokeswoman for the agency recently declined to say whether or not the board has met.

You can read the letter here. The letter is also attached below.