SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –If you’ve spent time in south central South Dakota, the Buche name is likely familiar. The GF Buche Company has had some of the only grocery and convince stores in rural South Dakota for decades.

“GF Buche company, started by my grandfather in 1905,” RF Buche said.

His grandfather Gus is the namesake for Gus Stop, the convince stores you can find in 12 rural South Dakota communities.

“I think the largest town we have is about 3,500 people,” Buche said.

GF Buche company also owns grocery stores, fast food restaurants, hardware stores and more in communities where not many other business owners have ventured.

“One of the things that is unique is we operate mostly on or near Native American reservations. We’ve been operating on Native American reservations since 1905 when my great grandfather first opened the store on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in Lake Andes,” Buche said.

“It means a lot, we don’t have to travel out of town or we don’t have to go very far just to do our shopping and get our necessities for household stuff and groceries,” Gregory resident and Buche customer Lisa White Pipe said.

Customers in communities like Gregory and Rosebud say Buche’s stores are essential for not only access to food, but also local jobs.

“Without the stores there wouldn’t be any opportunities, not only grocery stores, also the Gus Stop gas stations that do employ a lot of our young adults and people here in Gregory and in town,” White Pipe said.

“I believe it is absolutely the backbone of every rural community, I’m very worried about rural grocers not just in South Dakota but throughout the country,” Buche said.

It’s why RF Buche is now a passionate advocate for rural grocers, lobbying on capital hill to try and even the playing field for small independent grocers.

“Right now 69 percent of the market share is controlled by four grocers,” Buche said.

His advocacy work and his company’s commitment to their small South Dakota communities recently earned them the Spirit of America award, a special recognition from the National Grocers Association.

“It means a great deal to me,” Buche said. “We do care about our communities, all independents do.”

Buche says the real award will come when some of the legislative reforms he’s fighting for make their way through Congress.