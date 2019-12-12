Report: Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers

NEW YORK – A report says Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that more than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees have agreed to the deal that would end nearly every lawsuit brought against him and his company.

The Times reports that Weinstein would avoid paying any of his own money and would not be required to admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

The Times cited a half-dozen lawyers in its report, some of whom spoke about the proposed terms on the condition of anonymity. Representatives for Weinstein declined to comment to the Times.

