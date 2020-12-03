Rep. Johnson and bipartisan group in Congress announce framework of $908 billion COVID-19 relief package

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson has been working on a COVID-19 emergency relief package with a bipartisan group in Congress. They announced the framework of the $908 billion package Tuesday.

“Our proposal is focused, it is tailored to the real needs of this country. So, it focuses on healthcare, it focuses on education, it focuses on testing and vaccines. There are no sweetheart deals, there are no special provisions and half of this funding is repurposing dollars that we already put forth in the Cares Act, but weren’t spent. That means that this is a fiscally responsible and targeted proposal,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said.

Johnson wants a decision made on this package before Congress leaves for Christmas.

