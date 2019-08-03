Recognizing the signs of child abuse and neglect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighbors say they didn’t see any signs of neglect at a home in Brookings where a little girl starved to death.

The 3-year-old died Wednesday at a rental home near the SDSU campus.

The girl had been living with her aunt, Renae Fayant and Fayant’s husband Robert Price, Jr.

A grand jury indicted the couple for second-degree murder.

“It’s certainly tragic. I mean, it’s in our neighborhood and we all wish that there was something that we could have done or if we had known, could we help and that kind of thing and so we’re kind of grieving as a community. It’s a little girl’s life and so that’s an important thing,” Neighbor Kyra Wurm said.

Fayant called 911 Wednesday to report the girl was unresponsive and not breathing.

Fayant and Price will make their first court appearance on Monday.

The Brookings Police Chief called the case “heart-wrenching.”

He reminded people that if you see something you should say something.

“I just can’t help but wonder if there was a time someone saw what was going on inside this home and said nothing. I hope that is not the case. Children are so precious, and when the adults charged with their care fail to do what is right, we as a community need to step up and do what is right,” Brookings Police Chief Dave Erickson said.

There are signs of abuse and neglect you can look for.

Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter says child abuse can take on many forms.

Carter says abuse can take on many forms.

With physical abuse you can look for unexplained injuries, bruises or cuts.

Kids could also be suffering from emotional abuse.

That means they may be afraid of adults or other children or they could have anxiety.

“Kids that maybe don’t want to go home is another sign you can look for or children who stay late at school or go early to school because they’re trying to avoid what things are going on at home,” Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter said.

There are signs that could point toward neglect too.

“Children who are maybe always hungry or always tired because they’re not getting cared for at home properly. They might go to school late or miss a lot of school because the parents or the caregivers are not making school a priority,” Carter said.

Carter says parents or caregivers could be giving off signs of an abusive home as well.

“They might be more secretive. They might keep the children in the home more, not wanting them interacting with other children or adults. They might be more protective or have a jealous factor to them that shows up in relationships,” Carter said.

We can all play a role in reporting suspected child abuse or neglect.

If you see something suspicious, Carter says you should tell law enforcement, child protective services or a mandatory reporter such as a doctor or a teacher.