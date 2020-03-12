Reba McEntire postpones concert tour, Sioux Falls show pushed to August

Country music superstar and actress Reba McEntire is delaying the start of her 2020 tour, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Reba was originally set to perform in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 26. According to her website, that show is now scheduled for August 1st.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” Reba said on her website. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards and a GMA Dove Award. The Grand Ole Opry member has also received the Andrea Bocelli Foundation Humanitarian Award, Leadership Music Dale Franklin Award, the Music Biz Chairman’s Award, the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress and membership into the Horatio Alger Association, in addition to other philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2018, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame presented Reba with the inaugural Career Maker Award for her significant influence on the songwriting careers of Nashville songwriters. She also joined an elite group of creators as one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients for her lifetime artistic achievements.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba.

Reba’s latest album, GRAMMY® nominated Stronger than the Truth, is now available.