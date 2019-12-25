Prosecutors drop charges against a Rapid City principal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Prosecutors dropped charges on Monday against a Rapid City principal who was accused of threatening a teacher with a gun. Prosecutors stated in a court document dropping the charges is “in the best interests of justice.”

Police arrested Daniel Janklow in February after a teacher accused him of pointing a gun at her while he was recovering from back surgery.

Janklow told police he was medicated that day and had no memory of the incident.

Janklow’s attorney told the Rapid City Journal that his client should have never been arrested and the case has caused hardship for Janklow’s family and career.

The principal resigned from Meadowbrook Elementary School after his arrest.