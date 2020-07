The state has taken safety measures to try to ensure the fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3 can be held without incident. A total of 7,500 free tickets will be issued to the event through a lottery system. Photo: South Dakota Department of Tourism

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump will join the list of presidents to visit Mount Rushmore.

The President is expected to be at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, where he will watch the fireworks show and then head back to Washington D.C.

