Preview: Meet Huron’s king

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – The Huron Tigers have a new homecoming king with a touching coronation story.

On Thursday, Jaylin Koerner’s class picked him to wear that Homecoming crown.

When Jaylin was just three months old, his parents were told that he was missing part of his brain: the corpus callosum. Doctors said he would never walk or talk. Still, he made it to his senior year and the Huron Class of 2021 has had his back every step of the way.

“It was very heartwarming to see that the class had chosen him to be king. I knew that they’ve always loved him, they’ve always stood up for him. As a mom of a special needs kid, I never had to worry about him coming to school, getting picked on because I knew that this class took care of him,” Tasha Stahl, Jaylin’s mom said.

Jaylin says he liked showing off his crown and talking with people who came up to congratulate him.