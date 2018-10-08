PREVIEW: Hispanic Heritage In Sioux Falls

This week, we’re taking a special look at Hispanic heritage both in KELOLAND and across the country.

KELOLAND News’ Dan Santella has put together a round table featuring Hispanic members of our communities to talk about what it means to be Hispanic in South Dakota in 2018, as well as other topics.

“I think it’s important to see color. It’s important to see it because that way we recognize that we’re all different. And there’s beauty in difference,” Yesenia Gonzalez said.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, you’ll hear from other people around this table. And Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CDT on MyUTV is our Hidden History special on Hispanic heritage, which will include even more parts of this round table.

