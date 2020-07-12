Preview: A surprise send-off for a friend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Caravans have been a popular way of showing support or celebrating during the COVID-19 pandemic. And today a group of coworkers hosted one in Sioux Falls to send off a friend.

Justin Peterson of Sioux Falls was recently diagnosed with bile duct cancer, and this week he heads to Mayo Clinic to get a second opinion about his illness.

That’s why Sunday some of his coworkers wanted to show their support for him and his family by hosting a surprise caravan in front of his house.

They also donated some non-perishable items to help his family during this time.

His coworkers say Peterson is a wonderful man.

“He’s such a great guy. He’s just a very busy man. He has three children and a wife. He is also a history teacher at Axtell Park,” Teresa Wirth, a friend of Justin Peterson, said.

Wirth says Peterson also volunteers at his kids’ soccer games.