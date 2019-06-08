President Trump calls off plan to impose tariffs on Mexico

CBS NEWS — President Trump called off a plan to impose five percent tariffs on all Mexican goods in exchange for pledges by Mexico to stanch the flow of migrants from Central America across the U.S. southwestern border.

CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest.

Democrats lashed out after President Trump announced a deal to avert a trade battle with Mexico.

House speaker, Nancy Pelosi issued a statement accusing the President of “undermining America’s pre-eminent leadership role by threatening an ally with tariffs.” She said the deal fails to address the root causes of central American migration.