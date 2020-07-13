PREMIER Center GM discusses PBR turnout, COVID-19 response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big entertainment venue in KELOLAND is coming off of its first event in months.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center hosted the PBR team championship Friday through Sunday.

Last week, we showed you how the facility was preparing to welcome back crowds amid a pandemic.

KELOLAND News returned to the venue Monday to find out how the weekend went.

General Manager Mike Krewson is applauding staff for how they carried out the facility’s COVID-19 safety plan.

“From the messaging to the cleaning protocols to ingress for the guests, everything went as smoothly as can imagine,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

Krewson estimates about 6,000 people showed up over the three-day stretch.

“Part of that again was the social spacing and everything like that, and I’m sure there was some reservation from some consumers that they didn’t feel comfortable, and that was our messaging on the front end was if you don’t feel comfortable coming out go ahead and stay home,” Krewson said.

The next event on the schedule for the venue is a Toby Keith concert in September, but Krewson says work is underway to try to get something on the calendar in August.

Until then, he’s pleased with the weekend that’s now behind him.

“We’ll continue to evaluate what went right, what we can do better, but in my opinion, nothing really went wrong,” Krewson said.

Visitors were encouraged to wear face coverings, but not required.