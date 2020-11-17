Woodland Cabinetry donating to Good Samaritan Society wood shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A few weeks ago we introduced you to a KELOLAND man living in independent living at Good Samaritan Society St. Martin Village.

Pete Geyerman picked up woodshop soon after moving in, and started creating items like birdhouses and urns. After our story aired, Woodland Cabinetry in Sisseton decided they wanted to donate to the wood shop class, allowing residents like Geyerman to make even more items.

“I thought, you know, I saw what he was doing. I saw the passion that he was putting into that and the enjoyment that he got out of that. And, and I just said to myself, you know, we have wood that doesn’t get utilized, like it could, and I can help here,” Tom Satrang said.

Woodland Cabinetry president Tom Satrang says he’s happy to donate to a program giving residents some joy.