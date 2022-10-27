SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of Sioux Falls’ slowest moving parades is returning to downtown this weekend. The Zombie Walk is back and organizers want to make it a ‘ghoul’ of a time.

For the first time in two years, zombies will be walking the streets of downtown Sioux Falls.

The event had been put on hold for two years due to COVID-19.

“There’s lot of families involved, when we ended up not having zombie walk because of COVID, we found out there was lots of kids that grew up with zombie walk and they missed having zombie walk, so now we’re back,” coordinator, Shelly Connor said.

This Saturday you can join in with zombies of all ages. Sioux Falls Roller Dollz help organize the event and it costs $5 for registration and $5 for makeup.

“The parade actually starts at 3:00 and then we shuffle down the street and everybody gets to see you, and of course, it’s very slow, it’s the slowest moving parade,” Connor said.

Money raised goes to a local charity.

“There’s so many organizations out there that are doing things and struggling financially especially with COVID so it’s really exciting to be able to do it this year and hopefully we get a really good turnout,” volunteer, Amanda Krog said.

This year, funds will go to B-Squad Dog Rescue, to help dogs like Amma.

“We had a very large transport that had a large amount of medical needs at the beginning of October, so it was the perfect timing for us to be able to have something like this where we can get out and get in the community, and just a great time for us to raise funds that helps us in a time when we need it the most,” director of B-Squad Dog Rescue, Mandi Haase said.

A spooky Sioux Falls event all for a good cause.

“Seeing everyone have fun, it’s a creative way to raise money for the community,” Krog said.

Registration and zombie make-up start at noon in front of Remedy Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls. The parade starts at 3 pm. There’s also a costume contest with prizes.