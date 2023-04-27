SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is warming up in KELOLAND.

That means people are itching to get in their gardens for the season.

Rebecca Halma stopped at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center to check out what it has to offer before she plants her pots for the season.

“I was waiting for it to get a little bit warmer, and I can see now it is definitely getting a little warmer, so we’ll probably be in and looking at some stuff before too long,” Halma said.

After a harsh winter in KELOLAND, greenhouse owner Heidi Teal says customers are eager to plant.

“They walk in and, ‘Oh, isn’t this nice to see green.’ Our grass hasn’t even greened up very much yet. They’re really excited I think,” Teal said.

If you are looking to add some color to your yard right now, try pansies or flowering kale.

Those can handle cooler weather.

“Go into gardens you can do what’s called cold crops, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, potatoes, things like that that do like cooler temperatures to be planted,” Teal said.

Teal predicts spring plants will start taking off next week.

“In my opinion, I would like to see things in a constant between 42 and 45 at night. Things will survive. With the wind we’ve got, they’ll get beaten up a little bit, but yet they will survive,” Teal said.

Teal says tree sales are big right now because of deer and rabbit damage over the winter.