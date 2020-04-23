Watertown offers a snapshot of graduation for high school seniors

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) – Communities across KELOLAND are coming up with creative ways to honor their high school seniors as graduation will look a lot different this year.

The Watertown school district has around 300 high school seniors who won’t be able to experience a traditional graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their parents and community members came together to at least give them a snapshot of the momentous occasion.

“We partnered with Watertown Love and Precious Moments Photography as to partner together to bring this for all the kids and all the seniors and give them that moment in their cap and gown. We’ll have a set up that looks just like graduating on the stage. We’ll have the state flag and the American flag. I reached out to a local florist and they’re donating the flowers that would like like what would be on the stage,” Watertown senior mom Amy Rambow said.

The price for seniors to get their photo taken was $10. They also took donations to help families who couldn’t afford to have their senior’s picture taken. In just 48 hours, the cost for all seniors was covered.

“This was Saturday when I started the fundraising, by Sunday, I was down to $400 is all I need. So, my brother actually shared my post on Facebook and he got a message and said, ‘how many kids are left, I’ll take care of the rest,'” Rambow said.

Senior parent Amy Rambow says she’s happy to just have a reason to take the regalia out of the bag.

“When we first started this, my son’s cap and gown has been sitting in the plastic. I couldn’t even bring it out of the package. Last weekend, after the fundraising went how it did, I was finally able to pull it out and look at it without crying. And thinking at least, you know, I don’t know if he’ll actually walk across the stage, but we’ll get to use that cap and gown and capture that moment,” Rambow said.

Rambow says seniors from neighboring communities can also come and get their photos taken May second through the third, but all seniors need to sign up ahead of time. They are still taking donations, however, in case the time needs to be extended to ensure each senior gets their moment.