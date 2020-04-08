1  of  2
Virtual choir bringing peaceful music during trying times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian Chamber Choir is providing some comfort through its latest musical project.

The group featuring singers in grades 10 through 12 recorded separate videos of each of them singing “Peace Like A River.” All of the voices were then put together to make one special video. Senior Micah Wimmer has been missing in-person choir practice. He says this project was a blessing.

“Create that community of singers which are essentially family. I loved the video and it’s brightened my day and brightened my week,” Wimmer said.

If you’d like to see the full song from the choir, click here.

