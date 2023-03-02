SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The University of North Dakota men’s basketball team is already in Sioux Falls ahead of their Summit League game.

But before they take the court, team members are stepping into the classroom.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

4th graders at Terry Redlin Elementary had a different kind of math class Thursday morning, led by the UND men’s basketball team.

“I am a fan of basketball players. I love basketball,” 4th grader Steven Arguetacrespin said.

The players and the students spent the morning working on their multiplication skills with a math game.

“It was a lot of fun. They seem like really bright kids too, so that was awesome,” UND forward Michell Sueker said.

Students also got a chance to ask the players questions.

“A lot of them were really, really interested in what the college students are studying because they knew that a lot of them maybe aren’t planning to play basketball for the rest of their lives,” said Hannah Smith, 4th grade teacher.

Learning about college and basketball while practicing math skills.

“I just had fun, yeah, meeting new, meeting basketball players. Never happened in my life, never seen- I’ve never seen basketball players,” Arguetacrespin said.

“We just focused on, you know, having fun with the math and the science and just talking to each other. And I think that can be helpful,” Sueker said.

UND plays off against Denver tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT.