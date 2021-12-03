Two wooden boxes of food offer blessings to west central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Giving back to the community doesn’t have to be a big, grand gesture. It could be as simple as putting a can of food in a box.

You might be used to seeing boxes outside having books in them that people can take and replace with a different one. But two of those types of boxes in west central Sioux Falls are being used as small food pantries.

“Kind of a poorer, a lower-class area that we’re in right here so, there’s no reason anyone should go hungry,” Steve Whitman, owner of Booth 202 said. “Just no sense for it.”

Booth 202, a newer store along 12th street, has had their blessing box up for a couple weeks. The owners say the community has been helpful in keeping the box full of food.

“It’s kind of a take what you need, leave what you can type thing and it works really well,” Whitman said.

Just a mile and a half away along Kiwanis Avenue is another small pantry put up by The Point is to Serve Church.

“We’ll fill it in the morning and then by the afternoon it will be totally empty so there’s a lot of traffic that comes in and out of here,” Kayla Andersen, youth pastor for The Point is to Serve Church, said. “We’ve had people come into the church, like at youth group on a Wednesday night, we’ll have people come in just to say thank you for having this box.”

Two small, wooden boxes making an impact for those who need it.

“Even if you’re between paychecks and you just need like one little meal or one little piece of food for your family to eat for that night, like, it’s cool to know that we’re able to provide that in some way,” Andersen said. “This box is able to provide that.”

“There’s a need in the community,” Whitman said. “We like to give back because without community we wouldn’t be in business.”

“It’s not a total fix for them, but it can help them in their journey along the way,” Andersen said.

The owners of Booth 202 say they’d also like to put some warm winter gear in their blessing box as well.