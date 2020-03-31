Two local organizations team-up to make sure kids don’t go hungry

Kids aren’t in school because of the spread of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean they have to go hungry.

Two local organizations have teamed up to make special deliveries.

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Travis Johns is a school resource officer in the Harrisburg School District.

But since schools are closed, he’s found another way to connect with kids; by volunteering to deliver meals to some of his students who otherwise might go hungry.

“It feels good, just to be able to help people,” Travis Johns Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff said.

“Anytime we can help somebody that’s what we are here for and thoroughly enjoy it, so we’ll get out and do it,”

Matthew Luke of Complete Media started delivering meals three weeks ago.

“We started Food For Sioux Empire Kids after the schools were shut down my wife and I and kids made 40 sack lunches put a sign on the door and they went out immediately and we’ve had tremendous momentum since then, we are up to serving over 3,000 meals a week,” Luke said.

Luke has now teamed up with another organization that’s been prominent in Sioux Falls making sure kids don’t go hungry.

“We’re going for the same cause so I thought no better way to team-up with him and work together on it,” Hungry Hearts Foundation founder, Mark Fonder said.

But they can’t do it alone.

“At this point we’re are looking for financial contributions and volunteers to help with those deliveries to families,” Luke said.

“We definitely need more volunteers to make sure these meals go out, that’s what we’re running short on right now,” Fonder said.

If you’d like to make a donation or volunteer, click here.