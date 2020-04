SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new signs have gone up at Avera Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls.

The HS Sign Shop, a Sioux Falls-based business, posted a photo of two signs they put up at Avera which says “Heroes work here” and “Heroes at work.” On Facebook, the HS Sign Shop thanked all healthcare workers for being on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.