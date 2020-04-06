Two best friends reunite, from a distance

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — School closures and social distancing because of COVID-19 have prevented people from gathering and seeing one another.

Two kindergarten best friends have not been able to see each other over the past couple of weeks. But they happened to be picking up homework at school at the same time on Monday.

While keeping their distance, the girls excitedly greeted each other.

Taylor Johnson shared the sweet photo of the girls saying hello with KELOLAND News.

If you have a nice moment to share during these uncertain times, email ushare@keloland.com with the details.