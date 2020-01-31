‘Tour of Kindness’ spreading an important message

GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) – Everyday, you more than likely meet someone new. When you do, it’s important to be kind. That’s the message the ‘Tour of Kindness’ is spreading to students at the Gayville-Volin School District.

All week, students have been participating in The Great Kindness Challenge. As part of that, these students have been learning how to be kindness superheroes.

“Being a kindness superhero doesn’t mean dressing up, it just means making an effort to be kind,” 5th grade, Philip Dibley said.

Friday, they are getting a visit from Justine Kougl. She started the Tour of Kindness about three years ago.

“It is a nonprofit that came about because my youngest daughter was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome and we had been asked to go in and speak at schools,” director/founder of Tour of Kindness, Justine Kougl said. “We would go in and answer any and all questions about diversity, inclusion, acceptance.”

Even though her daughter, Quinn, passed away in December of 2018, Kougl continues to spread the message to be kind.

“Just because we see somebody that looks different, acts different and feels different, doesn’t mean that they don’t have a heart and feelings, and we have to remember that for everyone,” Kougl said.

In the presentation, these students are learning how to use ‘kind tools.’

“Words, kindness, friendship, and empathy,” 5th grade student Kinsley Williams said.

“We came up with words that are the most vital to teaching kids how to include, and accept, and be kind to themselves and one another,” Kougl said.

A simple message that Kougl hopes makes a big difference.

“If we can help one kid realize being kind or that they matter, that being themselves matters, and being kind to one another matters, then we’ve done our job as an organization because that kid creates the ripple effect that we need in communities,” Kougl said.

