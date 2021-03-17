The Town and Country Shopper celebrates 50 years of publication

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – A Brookings business has reached a major milestone this week. The Town and Country Shopper is celebrating 50 years of publication.

“50 years ago today we were putting this paper together and we started out with very little equipment and we worked practically through the night and ended up with a 12-page paper the first time,” co-founder of Town and Country Shopper, Larry Ammann said.

Larry Ammann is one of the co-founders of the Town and Country Shopper. Ammann along with college friend, Richard Grebel, started this weekly publication in 1971.

“Larry had the idea of starting a shopper and he wanted somebody to come in with him and so I said ‘okay, let’s give it a shot,’ and 50 years later, Larry is still doing it,” co-founder, Richard Grebel said.

In 1984 Ammann took sole ownership of the paper.

“I always had an interest in the printed material and I had worked for the old advertiser for a few years and they went out of business and so I got started in this,” Ammann said.

“We support not only Brookings, we support a lot of the outstanding towns, there are about 21 other towns we deliver the shopper to,” manager of operations, publisher, Heather Ammann said.

That’s about 20,000 papers printed every week.

“Upload it to Leader Printing, who is our printing firm, they’ve actually been our printing firm since the first day of inception, so that’s in Madison,” Heather Ammann said. “Larry goes down on Tuesday’s and brings backs our papers in bundles that he delivers around town with my brother-in-law and Vinnie; deliver those to various news stands around town, about 50 or so, the rest are taken to the Brookings Post Office.”

This group is proud that they’ve been locally owned and operated for 50 years and are thankful for the community support.

“Brookings is such a tight knit community so it’s just been amazing the support that we’ve received and just to be able to still be a print publication is huge, we have so much support,” Heather Ammann said.

The shopper is delivered in the mail on Wednesdays, with some rural deliveries on Thursdays at no cost.