SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal.

The Rush in Sioux Falls will be serving all kinds of Thanksgiving food Thursday for people at no cost, and it’s something they’ve done quite a while. But this year they added free-will donations, if people choose, to help their non-profit “The Rush for Causes,” which helps local families and organizations in need.

Alan and Stephanie Grey have owned the rush since 2012, and they’ve done the free Thanksgiving meals almost every year.

“People that don’t have things going on or don’t have the money or finances to do a meal of their own,” Stephanie said.

They didn’t host the meal last year because Alan was battling cancer, or in 2019 because they were closed after a tornado.

“It’s extremely rewarding. We would much rather be on this side of the fence helping others than needing the help ourselves,” Stephanie said.

This year they’re adding the opportunity for people to leave a free-will donation that will benefit the bar’s charity, which started in 2014.

“That money all goes to local families in need for any life-altering events that happen,” Stephanie said.

Nicole Kolhoff has worked at the bar for almost three years and manager for half of that time.

“It puts a smile on my face knowing that we could do something good to help for a cause, you know, of getting people to have smiles and not being somewhere else and not having to do anything for foodwise. Just makes me feel really good,” she said.

“We have a lot of regulars who don’t have a lot of family in town and are stuck in town working, so it’s a nice way for them to still have a family to go to and be around people while enjoying a meal,” Stephanie said.

They will start serving food at noon on Thanksgiving and will go until it runs out.