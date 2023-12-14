SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved holiday classic is set to make its return to the stage in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Crazy special effects, amazing acting performances, music, dance, all the works,” Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes said.

Just a few of the reasons A Christmas Carol is becoming a holiday staple in Sioux Falls.

“A Christmas Carol tells an important message. It teaches us that we should be giving and kind and respectful to others,” Mayes said.

A Christmas Carol is back for a third straight December, but Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes says no two years are alike.

“This year, we’ve expanded the performance into an experience where you’ll have a pre-show experience prior to the production itself,” Mayes said.

The Premiere Playhouse will perform A Christmas Carol nine times starting Friday night, and the production will feature an all-local cast.

“About 50 percent of returning actors and 50 percent new actors, so you’re going to see returning actors in leading roles, like Tom Roberts as Ebenezer Scrooge, Bart Workman at Bob Cratchit, but you’ll also see a lot of new energy, particularly in the world of the ghosts,” Mayes said.

“I am the Ghost of Christmas Past,” local actor Tiffany Clanton said.

Tiffany Clanton is no stranger to theater but wasn’t actively seeking a role.

“I thought I was done with theatre until I saw this production last year, and it was absolutely amazing. I literally said to my husband in the middle of the performance, ‘I need to be in that’,” Clanton said.

Clanton says the experience has exceeded expectations.

“This particular production adds a little bit of humor, which I hadn’t seen in other takes on A Christmas Carol. It’s appropriate, but there are parts where you actually find yourself laughing,” Clanton said.

And Mayes encourages you to make A Christmas Carol part of your holidays.

“It’s just kind of beautiful to see people come out of the woodwork in the community to really help us achieve this goal of making this a holiday tradition because it’s not an easy task,” Mayes said.

A Christmas Carol opens Friday night at 7:00 at The Orpheum Theater.

Click HERE for a complete list of dates and showtimes.