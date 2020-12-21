Terry Redlin Elementary students learning to pay it forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Terry Redlin Elementary are paying it forward with donations to eight local organizations just in time for the holidays.

The “Pay It Forward” project started with Celebrate Church in Sioux Falls giving every student at Terry Redlin Elementary a gift for Christmas and $5.

“We didn’t give any stipulations. We didn’t want to give gift cards. We didn’t want to do any of that stuff, but just a five-dollar bill to say, ‘Hey, go pay this forward; you’ll know when to use it,'” Celebrate Church member Nick Ovenden said.

A year later, the donation evolved into $100 per classroom, until COVID-19 put the project on hold. Nine months later, the pandemic continues, and the school’s original gifts weren’t going to work.

“Gift bags or activity bags for kids at Children’s Inn or toys and blankets for animals at the Humane Society. Well, with COVID, we’ve just decided that we’d just pay it forward with a monetary donation,” Terry Redlin Elementary Principal Ryan DeGraff said.

Today, the school handed out $2,100 to eight organizations, and many are familiar to students and their families.

“Terry Redlin has the St. Francis House, it has the Bishop Dudley, it has the Mission. We know that there’s families in transition that are a part of Terry Redlin, so we want to make sure we’re supporting those organizations that lift up our families,” DeGraff said.

The donations included more than money.

“We’re asking our teachers and students to make cards, kind of that why, here’s why we chose you as an organization,” DeGraff said.

Teaching kids that it’s not about the size of the donation, but the thought behind it.

“The fact that the kids are thinking about their organizations and to be able to see those connections that’s what I’m most excited about today,” Ovenden said.

“A lot of good things going on, even in the middle of a pandemic, that we have some great kids here at Terry Redlin and they want to make a big difference in the world,” DeGraff said.

Terry Redlin Elementary made the following donations as part of the “Pay It Forward” project.

St. Francis House $400

Children’s Inn – $200

Make a Wish – $200

Ronald McDonald House – $100

East River Foster Network – $200

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue – $100

The Banquet – $400

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society – $500