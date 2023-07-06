SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to helping veterans shared its mission Thursday on the golf course.

About 50 people, many of them veterans or related to one, hit the links for the second annual Tee off for Vets golf tournament.

“You don’t really raise the dollars if there’s not awareness, so we’ve had a lot of great support from the Sioux Falls community and surrounding areas,” Calm Waters board member Jarod Morken said.

Jarod Morken is a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard. He’s also a board member of Calm Waters, a nonprofit helping veterans get back on their feet.

“All of the underlying issues, so what leads to those things, what leads to homelessness and then you start looking at PTSD and some of the other issues that our service members have had over the years,” Morken said. “Calm Waters does a really good job of being able to balance all of the care and how those different things can affect each other,” Morken added.

Calm Waters is raising money, including a truck raffle, to help build a retreat center and provide a variety of services for veterans.

“Case management, therapy, vocational rehabilitation training, that type of thing. Give them the tools they need to return,” Calm Waters board member Kenny Coyle said.

Kenny Coyle served in the Army from 1975 to ’78, and is a new addition to the Calm Waters board.

“We owe it to them to give them a hand up so they can take their place back with their families and in society,” Coyle said.

Today, that journey includes a round of golf.

“It is a lot of fun to get vets together and see veterans and their families and their support systems all come together and do great things like this,” Morken said.

Raffle tickets for the truck are available until September 16th.

If you’d like to learn more about the mission of Calm Waters, or donate to the organization, click HERE