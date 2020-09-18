Teachers at Hawthorne Elementary receive special thank you

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many people working to keep their communities safe. Now one organization is thanking those workers.

Teachers and staff at Hawthorne Elementary received a special thank you on Friday.

The US Bank Good Truck has been making its way to different communities delivering meals to show appreciation to essential employees.

“We were just looking for an opportunity to give back and thank them, anybody that’s really been vital during this pandemic,” business banker, US Bank, Damon Sehr said.

Second grade teacher Mikaela Haskell says it’s good to be back with her students.

“It feels just great to see the kids even with the challenges that we are facing with all the new procedures and flipping between hybrid and remote teaching, it’s just nice to be back with the kids and keeping things as routine as we can for them,” second grade teacher, Mikaela Haskell said.

And a kind gesture like this let’s her know the community supports her and her colleagues.

“With everything being so different this year and our days being so hectic, even just small things like bringing in lunch, just having the time to come out here with coworkers, grab lunch, chat, it just really makes you feel supported and it feels positive,” Haskell said.

Sehr says they plan to serve over 100 meals to teachers and staff today.

“Just a great opportunity for us to be out and show our appreciation,” Sehr said.

This isn’t the only place the Good Truck has stopped, over the last few weeks it has made stops at the police station as well as one of the fire stations.