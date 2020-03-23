TC’s Referee Sports Bar & Grill receives a generous tip

People in KELOLAND are doing their part in supporting local businesses.
TC’s Referee Sports Bar & Grill posted this on their Twitter account Sunday night:
We had an amazing anonymous SIOUX FALLS GOOD SAMARITAN pop into TC’s Referee last night with an insanely-generous tip for our staff.— TC’s Referee Sports Bar & Grill (@TCsReferee) March 22, 2020
The kindness and generosity of our wonderful community continues to amaze us.
Our staff is extremely grateful, beyond words.#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/x8tBqTNhKG