Students write wish lists for ‘Make-a-Wish”

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, kids write letters to Santa asking for things they want. One KELOLAND school is using their lists to help a good cause.

A lot of thought goes into writing a Christmas wish list. For the students at Renberg Elementary they’re writing theirs for other kids a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

3rd graders Josh Jungwrth and Leyla Baumberger already have an idea what they want for Christmas.

“Some ear buds for Christmas or some board games,” 3rd Grader Josh Jungwrth said.

“I wanted to volunteer at an animal shelter and to get animation supplies,” 3rd Grader Leyla Baumberger said.

But those aren’t the wishes they’re writing on these lists. They’re writing them for kids with the Make-a-Wish foundation.

“For people in the hospital to have, like, toys, or blankets, or clothes so they can have a comfortable time in the hospital,” Jungwrth said.

For every letter written, Macy’s department store donates a dollar to the nonprofit.

“Christmas is the time of year where you get to spend a lot of time with family and other people to have a good Christmas and that’s what we want to do here,” 5th Grader Student Council Member Obbink said.

Every year the school helps raise money for the nonprofit, but this is the first year writing the ‘Make-a-Wish-lists.’ Obbink says many students have even written more than one.

“Probably around 200 because there were a lot of kids in my class that really wanted to do it, and I felt like kids did like 3 letters or 4 or 5 so it was amazing,” Obbink said.

Helping other kids know that there’s others wishing them happy holidays is something very special to Baumberger.

“It makes them feel better. I kind of know this because I have scoliosis, and go to a behavioral clinic so I kind of experience with having lots of days off school,” Baumberger said.

And that happiness is a gift that’s always worth giving.

“I think it creates a sense of community within the school and helps us think of community within our Sioux Falls community – helps us think of others,” Principal Anne Williams said.

There are also many other ways to help the Make-a-Wish Foundation.