Students create community ties

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – When it comes to helping out their community, Tea Area Legacy Elementary is looking to have everyone ‘covered.’

Fourth-grader Dawson Lowery and his fellow classmates got a little tied up on their way to class Monday morning.

“We’re kind of missing some time in class and just to take it out and cut some blankets,” Lowery said.

They weren’t the only ones. A task this big required help from all grades ranging from junior kindergarten to fifth grade and beyond.

“We have parents, grandparents, family members, community members all coming in to help out,” Event Organizer Dawn Preheim said.

They’re all coming together to make these blankets to support areas of the Tea community that are in need.

“We are going to donate our blankets to the Tea Food Pantry, we’re bringing some to Morgan Lane, which is an assisted living home in Tea, and then a bunch of them to the Sanford Children’s Castle,” Preheim said.

Fleece and other materials we’re donated by fellow students and volunteers. This task falls in line with one of the school’s four major goals: civic service. It’s a way to teach students like Ayin Waltner how to care for their community.

“We’re just doing them to make people happy and give them to them,” Fourth Grader Ayin Waltner said.

With a population of a little over 5-thousand, they don’t have to travel too far outside the halls to make a difference.

“Someone in our class has cancer and we’re making blankets for her and her family and… so, it’s going to be fun to have them to have blankets,” Waltner said.

Proving that it takes a community to help a community.

“It’s pretty fun just to have everybody on the same page and just doing a good thing for each other with each other,” Lowery said.

And that it’s a job that can bring warmth from the outside in.

“Whether it’s with a blanket, a smile or just being a good friend,” Preheim said.

“Knowing that you’re doing a good thing and not just doing it to make money. You’re giving it away for free so that people in need can have… what they need,” Lowery said.

In one hour they made exactly 90 and distributed them all in that same day. The school principal says they’re looking to do another event like this sometime down the road.