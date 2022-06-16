SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group that’s been entertaining kids in Sioux Falls for more than three decades has made its return to the stage.

Frumpled Fairy Tales is the first of eight productions this summer from Sioux Falls Parks & Rec and Storyland Children’s Theatre.

“Be entertained, get some energy out, and enjoy this jewel that is McKennan Park,” Storyland Children’s Theatre Director Mike Smith said.

Mike Smith is the longtime director of the theatre company.

“I remember when I first started 17 years ago directing Storyland, I thought it was all about theatre, it’s really about getting the moms with the new babies out, it’s about the moms with the toddlers that can now get together at the playground, it’s about all the kids that meet their friends and the daycares that have a place to go before they hit the pool, it’s so much more than just theatre,” Smith said.

Children’s Storybook Theatre unveils a new show each week, providing a unique challenge for the cast and an interactive experience for the kids.

“We get actors from high school, sometimes from college, and they know going in that every week they have a new script to learn. Now it is children’s theatre, they’re only a half hour long, so it’s not that challenging, but they do get to play multiple characters every week and it’s fun,” Smith said.

“The stories are fun and exciting and they also have a park over here,” 11-year-old Braelynn Wiegand said.

Most kids have a favorite activity.

“The bubbles,” 5-year-old Elizabeth Semmler said. “Because I like to pop them,” Semmler added.

Others are on the fence about the whole thing.

“Because my mom makes me,” Mason Popowski said. “I still liked it though,” Popowski added.

As for what keeps Smith coming back year after year…

“Every day we come to the park and I get to play, it’s just a good time,” Smith said.

Storyland Children’s Theatre shows are free, with performances every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the McKennan Park Bandshell in Sioux Falls.