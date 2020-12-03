Stensland doing daily giveaways through December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every day this month, Stensland Family Farms is offering a sweet opportunity for fans of their products.

If you ask Jen Skinner if she was a big fan of Stensland ice cream, she would tell you: “Pretty big. Our family loves to come here.”

The reason for her most recent visit is to receive her two free quarts of Twin Bing Ice Cream from their central store.

The first prize of the contest.

“I’m excited to try it,” Skinner said.

She was able to scoop up this victory by doing three simple things:

“You had to like their post, and then tag a friend in the comments, and then share the post on Facebook,” Skinner said.

Joining her in the excitement is her good friend Lynette Almond.

“I was lucky enough to be the friend she tagged in the post, so I am just here riding on her coattails of her win,” Almond said.

Throughout the month of December, everyone has a chance to win a Stensland product for free.

“It’s awesome. I don’t win very often, so it’s exciting,” Skinner said.

“One thing that we do — that the Stensland’s do believe in is giving back. When you give back it comes back ten-fold,” Stensland said.

Some prizes even contain special gifts from other local vendors.

From Stensland and The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

“We partner with a lot of vendors that we work with that use our product, and we — They’ve actually stepped forward. They wanted to be part of all this,” Stensland said.

The daily challenges, much like their ice cream, come in a variety. The winner will be picked at random by the end of each day.

“You know, during this whole COVID thing, it’s great to build morale and do something a little bit different,” Stensland said.

“I think it’s a great idea, and a great way to boost the economy and a great thing at Christmas time,” Skinner said.

Bringing something a little sweet to a rather unsavory year. After they’re picked, the winners get a 7-day window to claim their prize. If you’d like to enter the contest just visit their Facebook page and look for a post about the contest.