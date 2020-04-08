Special fund allows local restaurants and feeding ministries to help each other

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many organizations are not having volunteers come in anymore, including the St. Francis House. Now, a new program is helping alleviate some of that stress. Recently, an anonymous donor reached out to the St. Francis House.

“What he would like to see is us trying to keep these small businesses open by turning around and providing meals for the feeding ministries in our community, which would be the St. Francis House, The Banquet, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, and Call to Freedom,” executive director, Julie Becker said.

That will allow local restaurants and feeding ministries to help each other.

Restaurants like the Pickle Barrel have had to make adjustments due to COVID-19. New owner Katelyn Cameron says customers are ordering takeout, but it’s still difficult.

“It’s been very scary, some days are good, they are steady, constant, we’re feeling like things will be ok. There are other days when business is slow and it’s scary,” owner of the Pickle Barrel, Katelyn Cameron said.

Thomas Pepper took ownership of Josiah’s at the beginning of this year. COVID-19 has taken a toll on this business as well.

“About two and a half weeks ago we decided to close, we’re trying to do to-go orders and curbside pickup, it wasn’t enough to continue to support the staff, so it was a hard decision to close,” owner of Josiah’s, Thomas Pepper said.

Now, thanks to project Keeping Our Community Strong, these two restaurants will be providing food for the St. Francis House and other feeding ministries in the community.

“It’s a win-win for keeping businesses busy, we are keeping people working, people are being fed,” Becker said.

“I told Julie I have the chills, I have tears, this is exciting, because of how scary some of the days are, being so brand new to this, and I don’t want to let anyone in the community down, and I told her that I was on board 100%, tell me what I need to do and we are going to do it, we are going to be there for you for being there for us,” Cameron said.

“We’ve done Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this last week, about 240 meals we provided over the weekend and looking to do about 600 more this week,” Pepper said.

Making a difference one meal at a time.

“This is why we love the community of Sioux Falls, we are all here supporting one another, trying to do things differently so that we don’t see businesses closing, we don’t see people going hungry, and that we will get through this together,” Becker said.

Becker says they are hoping to expand this program, but in order to do that there is a need for additional donors. You can call the St. Francis House or donate online. When donating online, just specify you want it to go to ‘Keeping Our Community Strong.’