Sonia Sotomayor students celebrate with ‘Kindness Kickoff’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s kindness month at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls. The Spanish immersion school is focusing on positive vibes and making a difference in each other’s lives.

Raising each other up. That’s what these students are learning how to do today and fifth grader Elena Schellpfeffer is all in. When she thinks about the word kindness…

“I think about helping others, cheering others up and making sure everyone feels comfortable,” Schellpfeffer said.

It sounds simple but with today’s stresses and busy schedules it can be pushed aside. ‘Kindness Ninja’ Natascha Krempges is leading today’s assembly. She supervises the lunch room at Sonia Sotomayor.

“Manners, kindness, keeping our school clean and how to even open a milk carton. Just the basics that I think sometimes we forget or as parents we just get too busy and we expect those things to just naturally happen. I keep it very simple,” Krempges said.

And she’s getting help from the school’s teachers and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Even a small gesture like picking up trash or opening the door for someone can go a long way.

“You work it every single day. It gets bigger. As the muscle gets bigger, it gets stronger. So I’ve been trying to implement with the kids, kindness being that muscle. With our words, with our actions, with our thinking and that all things matter,” Krempges said.

The kindness kickoff will be followed by classroom challenges all month long. Rooms that go above and beyond will get to win a traveling trophy and a pizza party.