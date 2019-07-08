Sioux Falls wrestling event to raise awareness for organ donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men who clashed in the ring during their time working for World Wrestling Entertainment are at it again. Nick “U-Gene” Dinsmore and Jonathan Coachman are taking part in a Sioux Falls Street Fight this Friday in an effort to raise awareness for organ donation.

This Friday, the parking lot at the Icon Lounge will be transformed into a wrestling arena. The goal is to shine a light on the need for organ donors.

“We’re trying to create awareness for organ donation. One donor can save up to eight lives,” Dinsmore said.

Nick “U-Gene” Dinsmore runs Midwest All Pro Wrestling. When the former WWE wrestler got a call from Jonathan Coachman asking for help, he was all for it.

Coachman, a WWE host who’s also worked for ESPN, recently watched his dad receive the gift of a heart transplant.

“The experience that he went through, he’s wanting to help other people by trying to create some funds,” Dinsmore said.

“The biggest thing we learned is that a lot of families can’t afford the expenses that go into supporting the person who needs an organ transplant,” Coachman said.

Tickets for the match start at $17. A portion will go to the Coachman’s preferred charity, the St. Luke’s Foundation.

“How would you handle it? Could you financially handle it? That’s what we’re trying to do with this event July 12th in South Dakota,” Coachman said.

While the two are working together for a cause, they do have a checkered history with one another in the WWE.

“Eugene, I’m coming for ya,” Coachman said.

On Friday their rivalry will be renewed in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Friday night it’s going to be a Sioux Falls Street Fight. You know what that means? Anything goes. It’s going to be wild and crazy. I might take him all the way up Main Ave and all the way back down,” Dinsmore said.

A street fight to help those fighting for life.

Coachman’s father will be in attendance on Friday night to help promote the need for organ donation.