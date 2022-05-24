SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls woman is one step closer to having a brand new smile. It’s all thanks to a local oral surgery practice.

Jessica Martens has a follow-up visit at Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“I had a chance to get my teeth redone, they were really bad, and had surgery on April 27th,” second chance recipient, Jessica Martens said.

She’s one of the recipients of the practice’s Second Chance Program – which gives patients a new smile for free. We were there when she received the good news in November.

The doctors felt she was deserving after she shared her story.

“I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, thankfully all I had to do was have the hysterectomy,” Martens said. “My husband is a disabled veteran who is battling some PTSD and I’ve got three kids, a 17-year-old, 8-year-old, and 10-year-old, who’s on the autism spectrum and they were always my priority instead of me.”

“Jessica, her teeth were in a pretty bad state of disrepair,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Denis Miller said. “What we did is we removed all of her remaining teeth and then placed dental implants in the lower jaw that will stabilize a denture or fixed prosthetic.”

As one of the next parts of the process, Jessica will be getting dentures, which will happen sometime in August.

A day that can’t come soon enough.

“I can’t wait, I’ve had bad teeth my whole life so this will be, it’s a second chance program, but it will be a first chance,” Martens said.

