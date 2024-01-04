SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls are battling for the top burger this month.

Some young chefs behind one of the entries.

It’s called The UnBrieable Burger.

“It’s a brioche bun with a cherry Merlot sauce, arugula, puff pastry, brie cheese, our beef burger, and then we finish it with a little bit more of the sauce and bun,” CRAVE general manager Jeffry Umberger said.

The chefs behind this creation? Four high schoolers.

The team from the Sioux Falls CTE Academy won top burger in a competition against culinary students at Harrisburg High School.

Before the top burgers from Sioux Falls and Harrisburg could go head-to-head, they had to win burger competitions within their CTE programs.

Each student played a role in making The UnBrieable Burger a tasty hit.

“I did research on other things like making sure ground beef would taste well with that brie and the brie tasting wells with the cherries as well,” Sioux Falls senior Alex Brenner said.

The students even added a homemade bun.

“Once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty easy. Just a little time-consuming,” Sioux Falls senior Jaelyn Carrizales said.

While CRAVE tweaked the final product a bit, these students are the culinary artists behind The UnBrieable Burger.

“I think a lot of high schoolers have doubt in themselves and how they feel about themselves when it comes to something that they’re passionate about, and I feel like this kind of competition really elevates their confidence,” Sioux Falls junior Connor Ibis said.

CRAVE sold 187 of the burgers within the first three days of the competition, more than triple last year’s sales at that point in the battle.

“I’d like to hope that it’s because they want to support the kids, and that they’re super excited about what they’ve created and the opportunity that they have had, and so people are coming out to support them,” Umberger said.

The Harrisburg winner will be featured on the CRAVE menu in February.

Both winning teams received trophies and CRAVE gift cards.