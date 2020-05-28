Sioux Falls Strong tumblers raise nearly $12,000 for One Sioux Falls Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort by local businesses to raise money for people struggling during the pandemic is reaching a milestone. We first told you about the Sioux Falls Strong tumblers last month.

You can buy them online and at Coffea locations. 100-percent of the proceeds are going to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

Thanks to a number of businesses including Rehfeld’s, Wilder Customs and Coffea along with people buying the drinkware, a nearly $12,000 check is being presented to Mayor Paul TenHaken today.

“It’s incredible. This is what makes Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls. Businesses unite. People unite. They reached out to me early on in the COVID process if you will and said, ‘Hey we’re selling these tumblers. We’re going to try and raise some funds. Where should we put them?’ I said well the One Sioux Falls Fund would be a great place,” TenHaken said.

The funds will go to families struggling during the pandemic. Many have been calling the Helpline Center asking for assistance.

Community Outreach then disburses the funds to those who qualify.

“People can apply to have rental assistance provided to keep them in their housing. To date, we’ve had several thousand families that have been impacted by that fund. Kept them in their homes, kept them in their apartments while they try and figure out how to get back on their feet from the effects of the virus,” TenHaken said.

People bought more than 500 Sioux Falls Strong tumblers in April making this check possible.

“It’s been very busy. It’s also been pretty awesome,” Lisa Vanbeek said.

May sales will be calculated soon meaning more donations are on the way. Lisa Vanbeek with Wilder Customs says they’ll keep making the products as long as they can find sponsors and buyers.

“Between everybody who got involved and especially the members of the community that went out, made the purchases and they’re holding those tumblers loud and proud, it’s been a pretty amazing program for us,” Vanbeek said.

There’s still time to pick up a tumbler if you missed out.