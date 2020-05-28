Sioux Falls Strong fundraising effort brings in nearly $12,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanks to your support, a fundraising effort called Sioux Falls Strong is donating nearly $12,000 to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

Organizers are presenting Mayor Paul TenHaken with a check this week. Back in April, Rehfeld’s, Wilder Customs and Coffea started creating and selling the special Sioux Falls Strong tumblers. Since then, several other businesses have joined on to sponsor the drinkware. 100-percent of the proceeds go to the fund designed to help people struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

“We had companies that came to the table, helped fund it. Then in addition to that, we had all of the community. Just rallied and made the purchases both online on our website at WilderCustoms.net as well as at all three of the Coffea shops in town,” Lisa Vanbeek said.

There’s still time to pick up a tumbler if you missed out.