Sioux Falls man to give away 380 custom made rugs

The Faith Temple food giveaway will look a little different tomorrow. The Church has something special planned, with the help of a Sioux Falls Businessman.

“Here’s one we did yesterday”

Ron Wulf probably knows more about carpet than anyone in the state of South Dakota.

“And this is what we call carpet borders”

With his carpet laying days behind him, his business now focuses on custom rugs.

Ron can make a rug, any color, any size, and any shape.

“We have 250 colors of surging yarn”

Just show him what you want and he says he’ll figure it out. Ron has never advertised but says he’s never had to because he’s always been busy.

“We can get into sculpting, logos whatever you would like to have,” said Wulf

Some of his custom rugs are works of art. Talk with Ron for any length of time and it becomes clear he is a man of deep faith. And that’s why he’s putting his skills to work for a good cause. For more than a decade he’s been making custom rugs to give away.

“I usually give them away like right before Thanksgiving, that way for the holidays, people, its a luxury for them and this was getting thrown out of the garbage, so I just come in and I make it a nice rug just like a do for everybody else,” Wulf said.

The 380 rugs Ron made this year are now sitting in a building at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds ready for the Faith Temple Food give away. Pastor Jeff Hayes says every year he looks forward to the looks on people faces when they find out these rugs are meant for them.

“They just step back and go that’s for me? You’re going to give me that gift. And so people go home with rugs in their car and as you see some of the rugs are so large that sometimes they have them sticking out the window,” said Hayes

A rug isn’t the only thing people get. Ron also puts a message inside each rug.

He says he believes that way, both he and the person getting the rug, share a blessing.



