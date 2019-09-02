Sioux Falls Fire Rescue ‘thankful’ for hot meal on Labor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– While many of you have today off, first responders in KELOLAND are hard at work keeping you safe.

That’s why some people are saying ‘thank you’.

Meagan Stratman is loading the back of her car with food. She’s about to deliver Sioux Falls Fire Rescue a hot lunch this Labor Day.

“It’s just a really good way to connect with our community and just show our appreciation to those that are there first to really help out everyone that’s in need,” Olive Garden manager, Meagan Stratman said.

For many, Labor Day is a holiday that people take time off and relax. However, for the first responders here at the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue headquarters, it’s just another day of work.

“They’re the first ones on the scene. They do a lot of things that people can’t do. They’re just heroes basically,” Stratman said.

“Today is just another shift day for us, we all take our turns with holidays,” firefighter, Conner Van Dyke said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say they’re grateful for the hot meal.

“It means a very nice gesture to us, very appreciative of it. Very thankful they could do that for us,” Van Dyke said.

Any support from the community is cherished.

“We’re always very appreciative. It’s always good,” Van Dyke said.

“They’re really good with our community and it’s always great to give back when we’re able to,” Stratman said.

Food was also delivered to Fire Station number 4 in Sioux Falls.

This is the 18th year Olive Garden has delivered food to first responders on Labor Day across the country.

Since 2002, staff have delivered more than 14,000 meals nationwide.