Sioux Falls fifth grader getting national attention for thanking mail carrier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls fifth grader is getting hundreds of letters from people all over the country after she wrote a letter to her mailman thanking him for what he does.

Emerson Weber’s story has also been on almost every national news program over the past week. The Eugene Field student even did a radio interview on NPR. Recently, she was featured on actor John Krasinksi’s YouTube show Some Good News.

“And I really do like reading the letters. They’re very long and personal. It’s fun every day to see when the mailman comes to deliver them,” Emerson said.

Emerson says she’s responded to almost half of the letters so far. Her parents preview the notes before sharing them with their daughter to make sure they’re safe.