COVID-19 positive cases jumps to 58, recoveries up to 21 in South Dakota

Signs of support and hope

Inspiring display along Highway 23 near Jasper, MN | Joe and Sandy Buysse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, signs of support and hope are showing up in communities across KELOLAND.

A Minnesota family took a few hours to build a display focused on how we are all in this together. Drivers on Highway 23 will see it near Jasper.

In Chamberlain on Friday, Karri Swenson and her kids headed outside. Her son put on his Halloween costume to help cheer up people who are isolated in their homes. Her daughter held a sign encouraging people to stay home to stay safe.

Courtesy: Karri Swenson

We want to recognize the kindness on display. Email us photos of your creations to ushare@keloland.com along with a description and location. We’ll include the pictures in a slideshow with this story.

  • Driveway sign by Brian Canfield and his children, “just trying to do our best to ease troubled hearts in our neighborhood.”
  • Inspiring display along Highway 23 near Jasper, MN | Joe and Sandy Buysse
  • Courtesy Karri Swenson
  • Courtesy Karri Swenson

